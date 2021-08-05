BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A large tree fell onto cars and wires in Brockton on Thursday morning.

Emergency crews responding to the scene on Newbury Street around 6 a.m. found the tree resting on numerous vehicles with wires from nearby utility poles pulled down.

This happened as heavy rain moved through the area.

No additional information has been released.

