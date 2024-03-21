BOSTON (WHDH) - A large tree fell onto a home in Jamaica Plain on Thursday as a system bringing high winds roared through the region.

The tree fell about 4 p.m. on Chillcot Place and was spanning the width of the house.

Emergency crews have set up caution tape around the home to keep the area safe.

No one appeared to have been home when the tree fell.

Officials say there were no reported injuries.

