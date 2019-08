BOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - A large tree that collapsed onto power lines prompted police to close a road in Boxborough on Saturday.

Officers responding to the area of 124 Davidson Road around 10:30 a.m. found a large tree that fell across the road, bringing wires down with it.

The road reopened around 1 p.m.

Davidson Road has been reopened. — Boxborough Police (@BoxboroughPD) August 3, 2019

Large tree with wires down in the area of 124 Davidson Rd. The road is impassable. pic.twitter.com/W2n6VGUR3j — Boxborough Police (@BoxboroughPD) August 3, 2019

