Large tree with wires down closes road in Boxborough

BOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - A large tree with wires down prompted police to close a road in Boxborough on Saturday.

Police responding to the area of 124 Davidson Road around 10:30 a.m. found a large tree that fell across the road bringing wires down with it.

Police say the road is impassable prompting the road to be closed.

No additional information has been released.

Large tree with wires down in the area of 124 Davidson Rd. The road is impassable. pic.twitter.com/W2n6VGUR3j — Boxborough Police (@BoxboroughPD) August 3, 2019

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)