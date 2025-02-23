MIDDLEBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - A driver was taken to the hospital after a truck crashed into a train bridge on Route 105 in Middleboro early Sunday morning.

Troopers responding to a reported crash on Route 105 where the road crosses Interstate 495 around 6:30 a.m. found a dumpster truck that had rolled onto its side and a driver suffering from non-life-threatening injuries, according to state police.

Several lanes of traffic were closed on Route 105 in both directions and the MBTA was notified.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

