Large turnout expected at Connecticut polling sites

Hundreds of thousands of Connecticut residents are expected to vote in person, despite a historic number of absentee ballots that have been cast because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Lines were long at voting places as polls opened at 6 a.m. The secretary of the state’s office says about half the state’s 2.3 million registered voters had voted either in person or by absentee ballot as of noon.

State Democrats are hoping wide support for Democrat Joe Biden in the presidential race will benefit candidates down the ballot. But Republicans say there’s still strong support for President Donald Trump in parts of the state.

