BOSTON (WHDH) - A larger-than-life puppet walked with a purpose through the streets of Boston Thursday, arriving in the city as part of a mission to raise awareness and donations for refugees.

The puppet’s name is Little Amal. Standing 12-feet tall, though, she is anything but little.

Now, she is scheduled to travel 6,000 miles to San Diego as part of a journey that started with this latest Boston event.

With a puppeteer on each hand and on inside on stilts, the journey will be no easy feat.

“There’s a whole coordination team,” said Leslie Burton of Puppet Showplace Theater. “If you watch this process happening, there’s people giving cues. There’s all three puppeteers. There’s knowing where you’re going.”

Little Amal was met this week with a crowd of hundreds braving the heat on local streets to walk with her.

Little Amal’s visit, in turn, came as Gov. Maura Healey has declared a state of emergency over the number of immigrants making their way into Massachusetts.

Speaking with 7NEWS, those connected to Little Amal and her mission were hoping the puppet would pull the heartstrings of those she passes by.

“Boston is a hub of immigrants and refugees from all over the world,” Burton said. “There is a lot of necessary attention, I think, being drawn through this puppet in particular just to let people know that these things are ongoing, they have always been and they will be, unfortunately, for as long as we allow them to be.”

Little Amal was scheduled as of Thursday afternoon to move into Cambridge and pass through Harvard Yard ahead of an event at 9 p.m. called “Don’t Let Me Sleep Alone” where the puppet will fall asleep to a lullaby played in a special video by Yo Yo Ma.

