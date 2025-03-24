BOSTON (WHDH) - The largest ship to ever visit the Port of Boston has made its arrival — and it’s the length of four football fields.

The MSC Verona, a 1,200-foot-long cargo ship, was docked at Conley Container Terminal in South Boston on Monday, the Massachusetts Port Authority said in a statement. The vessel is 167 feet wide.

Its arrival was made possible in 2022, when three new ship-to-shore cranes and a 50-foot-deep berth were installed to allow for larger ships, Massport said.

The ship is scheduled to leave Boston early Tuesday morning.

