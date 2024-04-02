BOSTON (WHDH) - Former Boston Red Sox President and CEO Larry Lucchino has died, his family confirmed Tuesday. He was 78.

Lucchino battled non-Hodgkin lymphoma for many years, including undergoing surgery in 2019 to remove a cancerous blockage, which was his third treatment for cancer since 1985.

“We are heartbroken to share that our beloved brother and uncle, Lawrence Lucchino, passed away on April 2 surrounded by his family,” the family said in a statement. “The Lucchino family wishes to thank his friends and caregivers who, over the past few months, have surrounded him with love, laughter, and happy memories.”

Before coming to the Sox, Lucchino was president of the Baltimore Orioles from 1988 to 1993 and the San Diego Padres from 1995 to 2001.

Lucchino is believed to be the only person to win World Series rings (with both the Red Sox and the Orioles), a Super Bowl Ring (with the Washington Redskins), and a Final Four watch (as a player with the Princeton Tigers in 1965).

“Larry’s career unfolded like a playbook of triumphs, marked by transformative moments that reshaped ballpark design, enhanced the fan experience, and engineered the ideal conditions for championships wherever his path led him, and especially in Boston,” Red Sox Principal Owner John Henry said in a statement. “I was lucky enough to have had him in my corner for 14 years and to have called him a close friend for even longer. He was truly irreplaceable and will be missed by all of us at the Red Sox.”

During Lucchino’s time with the team, the Red Sox sold out 820 straight games from May 15, 2003 to April 8, 2013, setting franchise attendance records in eight of his 14 seasons.

