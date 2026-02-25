CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Professor Larry Summers has resigned from Harvard University over ties to Jeffrey Epstein.

Summers once served as president at Harvard and recently took a leave from the school after recently released emails showed he had a friendly relationship with Jeffrey Epstein.

On his resignation, a Harvard spokesperson released a statement, saying, “In connection with the ongoing review by the University of documents related to Jeffrey Epstein that were recently released by the government, Harvard Kennedy School Dean Jeremy Weinstein has accepted Professor Lawrence H. Summers’ resignation from his leadership position as co-director of the Mossavar-Rahmani Center for Business and Government. Professor Summers has announced that he will retire from his academic and faculty appointments at Harvard at the end of this academic year and will remain on leave until that time.”

(Copyright (c) 2025 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)