(CNN) — Las Vegas police are asking for the public’s help identifying a possible suspect in the death of veteran newspaper journalist Jeff German, found dead outside his home on Saturday.

In two surveillance images released by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, the possible suspect is seen wearing a wide-brimmed hat and bright orange shirt. The person “was potentially casing the area to commit other crimes before the homicide occurred,” police said.

Police are asking people in the community to review their surveillance cameras to see whether they captured the person Friday between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m.

German, a journalist for more than 30 years in Las Vegas, was found dead outside of his home Saturday morning, the Las Vegas Review-Journal said. The paper said German was found with “stab wounds.”

“The Review-Journal family is devastated to lose Jeff,” said Executive Editor Glenn Cook, according to the paper. “He was the gold standard of the news business. It’s hard to imagine what Las Vegas would be like today without his many years of shining a bright light on dark places.”

The police department said officers were called to the scene Saturday just after 10:30 a.m. and arriving officers and medical personnel pronounced the victim deceased at the scene.

The police department did not identify German in its news release but said that “the identification of the victim, as well as the cause and manner of death” would be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

CNN has reached out to the Clark County Coroner’s Office for more information.

The homicide division of LVMPD is investigating, the release said.

(Copyright (c) 2022 CNN. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)