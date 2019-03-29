(WHDH) — Narcan can now be obtained in vending machines throughout the Las Vegas Valley.

Nevada health officials say the easy availability of Narcan is making a major difference with opioid addiction in the southern part of the state.

Narcan blocks the effects opioids have on the body and, in some cases, prevents an overdose.

Krista Hales of the Center for Behavioral Health says being able to quickly get a hold of this medication can be the difference between life and death.

“Narcan, with it becoming more readily available in Nevada, it’s being used more often and we’re seeing a lot of reversals of overdoses,” she said.

These vending machines will eventually contain other health-related items, including hygiene kits, safe sex kits and pregnancy tests.

