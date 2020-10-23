BOSTON (WHDH) - The last day for Massachusetts residents to register to vote in the 2020 general election is on Saturday.

Voters can check their registration status by heading to the Secretary of the Commonwealth’s website.

Residents can also register online or update their address, party, or name here.

A total of 2,073,743 voters have applied to vote by mail or voted early as of 4 p.m. Thursday, with 1,304,797 ballots returned, according to the Secretary of the Commonwealth’s office.

Of all currently registered voters, 28 percent have already voted.

