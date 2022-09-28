BOSTON (WHDH) - As the Orlando and Tampa airports shut down their operations ahead of Hurricane Ian, some of the last passengers on flights from the area to Boston are feeling grateful to be safe.

“I’m gonna kiss the ground when I go home,” one lucky passenger said. “We weren’t sure we were gonna make it back because they kept canceling flights.”

Hurricane Ian is projected to bring a historic storm surge to Florida.

Another passenger who landed in Boston was grateful to be able to walk outside without rain and extreme winds.

When one family in Tampa learned their flights to Boston were canceled, they had to drive to Orlando to get out.

“It feels good to be out, to be able to be here with family and friends,” a woman from that group said.

The Orlando airport is aiming to reopen on Friday.

