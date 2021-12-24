BOSTON (WHDH) - ‘Twas the night before Christmas but the hustle didn’t stop as crowds flocked to stores across Massachusetts to do some last-minute shopping.

“Life gets in the way, we get busy, my kids don’t have enough things and I just want to buy them more,” said last-minute shopper Liz Marer.

Shoppers in Boston’s Downtown Crossing area said they noticed less last-minute crowds than usual on Friday, unsure if the pandemic or online shopping was to blame.

However, in Braintree, last-minute shoppers waited in long lines just to park their vehicles at South Shore Plaza.

“It was horrible, just like every year,” said last-minute shopper Yara Cabal.

Despite the inconvenience, and a holiday shopping season plagued by supply chain issues, many shoppers said they were able to find what they were looking for.

“Everyone’s covered and no one’s going to be disappointed,” said one last-minute shopper.

Most major retailers, including Macy’s, closed their doors to shoppers at 6 p.m. on Friday.

However, some retailers, such as Target, will remain open until 8 p.m.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)