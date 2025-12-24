BOSTON (WHDH) - Whether a carton of milk or a gift for that hard-to-shop-for cousin, many shoppers have last minute items on their lists needed to make the holidays complete.

With stores closed on Christmas Day, Wednesday is the last chance for many to get everything they need, and most retail and grocery stores offer modified hours on Christmas Eve.

Walmart is open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. in most locations, while Target will welcome shoppers from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

T.J. Maxx, Marshall’s, and Home Hoods are available for holiday shopping from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

On the food end of things, most Stop & Shop stores plant o be open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Most Shaw’s and Star Market stores open at 7 a.m.; closing time will be 6 p.m.

Most Market Basket stores will be open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

This week’s spending is expected to reach record highs: the National Retail Federation predicted holiday sales will surpass $1 trillion for the first time.

