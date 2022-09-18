BOSTON (WHDH) - Crews are making their final touches on Orange Line repair work before riders return to the rails after 30-days without service.

Test trains are up and running as crews clean up and make repairs to stations before riders return to platforms early Monday morning.

MBTA officials said that they have laid down over 45,000 feet of new signal cable, as well as the replacement of 12,320 feet of rail and 3,500 feet of full-depth track.

By the time the project is complete, the MBTA said that riders will have more than a 50% chance of riding new Orange Line cars that are expected to go into service when the riders make their return to the rails.

The MBTA said that the last shuttle bus will depart at 1:00 a.m. Monday after nearly 200 buses replaced service on the Orange Line since its closure on Aug. 19.

“It’s been rough,” Tomas Calachij, who uses the Orange Line to commute to work, said. He said that his commute from Government Center to Wellington takes about an hour.

“It’s probably double the time,” Calachij said.

The MBTA’s next major repair work will be on the Green Line D branch.

Shutdowns for the Green Line’s D branch start in a week and are expected to continue through stretches of late September and October, according to the MBTA.

The transportation authority announced the closures earlier this week, detailing how the branch will switch to shuttle service for three different 9-day periods.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)