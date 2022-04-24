A man who is believed to be the last surviving Tuskegee Airman in Rhode Island is preparing to celebrate a major milestone.

Retired Sgt. Victor W. Butler, of Cranston, is turning 100 on May 21 and he hopes the public will send him birthday cards to enjoy on the special day.

The Tuskegee Airmen were a group of primarily African American military pilots and airmen who fought in World War II. The group broke barriers, paving the way for the desegregation of the U.S. military.

“At first, I was going to join the Canadian Air Force with a friend of mine, but after I had signed up, my mother and father wouldn’t approve of it. So, I joined with the American Air Force,” Butler said.

Butler went on to become a mechanic for the Tuskegee Airmen.

As Butler awaits his birthday cards, he plans to keep assembling puzzles and sharing his wisdom.

“Just enjoy life as it is. Be thankful,” Butler said. “I’m thankful that I have a nice wife, and a nice home to live in.”

Butler says he plans to read every card that is sent his way.

If you would like to send a birthday card, you can mail it to the following address:

Victor W. Butler

C/O Gary Butler

P.O. box. 3523

Cranston, RI 02910

