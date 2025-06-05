BOSTON (WHDH) - Ed Ansin’s time as a Massachusetts hall of fame pioneer started with his purchase of WHDH-TV in 1993, bringing to Boston the fast paced, exciting newscast that he aired on his first station in Miami, but that many said would never fly here.

“The Boston Herald compared my father to the Penguin invading Gotham City,” said James Ansin, Ed Ansin’s son. “My father called me and said who’s the penguin? And what are they talking about?”

WHDH became an independent station after NBC pulled the affiliation in 2017. 7NEWS not only survived, it flourished.

“He did things so differently than other broadcasters,” said Paul Magnes, Co-President of Sunbeam Television Corp. “He had a vision that other people at the time never even thought was possible. And he really revolutionized the way television is done today, across the country.”

But Ansin was much more than just a TV guy and far from an outsider.

Born in Worcester, Ed Ansin was committed to making his mark in his community.

Among Ansin’s favorite charitable causes were the Boys and Girls Clubs of Boston and the Best Buddies Organization.

Founder Anthony Shriver says Ansin used TV to foster a spirit of acceptance for those with disabilities.

“I think he really had a keen understanding, that he could use the vehicle, the mechanism of television to really transform the community for the better,” said Shriver.

Ed Ansin has also supported the next generation of broadcasters, funding the Ansin building at Emerson College and scholarships to encourage diversity and help aspiring journalists with financial need, like sports anchor Sam Knox.

“It only paved roads that nothing else could have if it wasn’t for Ed and what he was able to do for me,” said Knox.

“My dad would always close his speeches by saying the only thing constant in this industry is change, and boy was he right,” said James Ansin.

