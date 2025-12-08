BOSTON (WHDH) - Late 7NEWS reporter Byron Barnett was honored at a gala in Boston on Sunday, where his family accepted the President’s Award from the Mueum of African-American History, which recognizes outstanding lifetime accomplishments to civil and human rights.

For nearly four decades, Byron covered some of the biggest stories for 7NEWS, right up until his retirement in 2021. During the gala, his family told 7NEWS what the honor means to them.

“Byron has spent his career, the last three or four decades, telling the stories of the people of Massachusetts and New England and it’s such a nice feeling to have people come here tonight and tell his story,” said his son, Parker Barnett.

The award recognized the thousands of stories Barnett covered, from major snowstorms, to shocking courtroom dramas, presidential campaigns, and world-changing events. Barnett earned a reputation for asking elected officials tough questions. He interviewed cultural icons like Mohammad Ali and world leaders including Ronald Regan, Barack Obama, and Hilary Clinton, and everyday people who call New England home.

Byron Barnett Jr. said, “Growing up, you just see your dad on TV and you don’t really know what he’s really doing and now seeing all these people and everybody he affected, it really is surreal.”

Along with the award, the museum announced a new lecture series in his name that will bring together journalists and other figures to discuss the pressing stories of today and to carry on his legacy for the days to come.

