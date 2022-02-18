PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (WHDH) - A helmet that belonged to a late New Hampshire firefighter has been reunited with his son after someone recently spotted it on eBay.

The family of former Portsmouth firefighter Stanley Pizz has been given his old helmet after it some how ended up listed for sale in Ohio.

Stanley’s son, Rick Pizz, also served with the Portsmouth Fire Department. He says he’s thrilled to have the helmet back home.

“I’m very happy about it. It’s part of the family,” Rick said.

Rick and his wife say they plan to hang the helmet in their home.

