Late night fire at Dorchester home under investigation

DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are working to determine the cause of a fire that broke out late Saturday night at a home in Dorchester.

Firefighters responding to a report of a fire on Tonawanda Street about 11 p.m. found flames and smokes shooting from the attic of a home.

Officials say everyone was able to escape the home. No injuries were reported.

Six people were displaced by the fire.

An investigation is ongoing.

No additional details were available.

