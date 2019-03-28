Late night fire destroys home in Stoneham

STONEHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A two-story home in Stoneham has been deemed uninhabitable after a raging blaze broke out late Wednesday night and quickly ripped through the wood-frame dwelling.

Crews responding to a report of a fire at 9 Oak St. around 11 p.m. found fierce flames shooting from the home’s porch, according to the Stoneham Fire Department.

The blaze extended to the first floor and into the walls leading up to the second floor of the home before firefighters were able to bring it under control just before 2 a.m.

The homeowners, who were awake when the fire broke out, evacuated before crews arrived at the scene.

The house sustained heavy fire, heat, smoke, and water damage.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

