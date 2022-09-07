BOSTON (WHDH) - A section of West Broadway Street in South Boston has been closed as crews work to stop a late night water main break.

Water could be seen shooting out of the ground around 10 p.m. by the intersection with A Street, near the MBTA’s Broadway station.

Crews have been working to evaluate the extent of the main break while trying stop any further water flow.

