BOSTON (WHDH) - A section of West Broadway Street in South Boston has been closed as crews work to stop a late night water main break.

Water could be seen shooting out of the ground around 10 p.m. by the intersection with A Street, near the MBTA’s Broadway station.

Crews have been working to evaluate the extent of the main break while trying stop any further water flow.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox