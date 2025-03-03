BOSTON (WHDH) - Ed Ansin, the late owner of 7NEWS, will be inducted into the Massachusetts Broadcasters Hall of Fame.

Ansin will also be the 2025 recipient of the organization’s Pioneer Award.

The hall of fame committee says the award honors individuals who have distinguished themselves as leaders who’ve made lasting contributions to the broadcast industry for decades.

Ansin passed away in 2020. He was known for aggressive news coverage and his commitment to community.

Ansin partnered with the Boys and Girls Club, the American Cancer Society, Project Bread, and Best Buddies.

Ansin’s three children, Andy, James, and Stephanie Ansin, now own and operate WHDH and WLVI in Boston, as well as WSVN in Miami.

Ansin will be inducted into the Hall of Fame in June.

