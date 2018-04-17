Late week snow for parts of Massachusetts

(WHDH) — We are nearly a month into spring, but Old Man Winter still has a firm grasp on Massachusetts. More snow is headed our way.

Snow is expected to fall across most of the Bay State late Thursday night into early Friday, according to 7’s Wren Clair.

Worcester County, points northwest of I-495 and western parts of the state could see 1-3 inches of snow.

Boston, the North Shore and the Merrimack Valley will see a coating to an inch of snow. Southeastern Massachusetts is in the clear.

Scattered rain showers will push through the region before giving way to the snow.

The weekend will be clear with highs in the 50s.

For more, visit the 7Weather page.

Yep, we're still talking snow this week, late Thursday into early Friday. I'm just the messenger! Changes to snow map are likely to come as we get closer to the end of the week. #7News pic.twitter.com/TpztYFKMEp — Wren Clair (@WrenClair7) April 17, 2018

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)