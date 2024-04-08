WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Three teenage victims were transported to the hospital following a shooting in Worcester.

Worcester Police responded to the area of Clarkson Street just after 9 p.m. Sunday after receiving report of gunshots; while on their way, officers were told there were possible gunshot victims.

According to officers, upon arrival they located three individuals in need of medical aid: an 18-year-old female gunshot victim, a 18-year-old female victim, and a 17-year-old male victim. After receiving aid, the three were transported to an area hospital.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to an anonymous text to 274637 TIPWPD with your message or to send an anonymous web based message at worcesterma.gov/police. Calls can also be made to the Worcester Police Detective Bureau at (508) 799-8651.

