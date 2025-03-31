A round-up of the latest news from the courtroom and beyond related to the Karen Read murder retrial from 7NEWS. Stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.
Latest news items
- A look at who’s who in the Karen Read trial
- Here’s who could testify in Karen Read’s retrial
- The Karen Read case is not Judge Beverly Cannone’s first high-profile retrial
- Hank Brennan’s appointment as special prosecutor in the Karen Read case is a shift in strategy for the DA’s office
Look back at previous coverage
- Supporters hold standouts ahead of Karen Read murder retrial
- New upcoming docuseries follows Karen Read during first trial
- Karen Read adds juror from first trial to her legal team
- Defense on defense: Judge in Karen Read case addresses ‘grave concerns’ in court hearing
(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)