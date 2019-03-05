(WHDH) — A bizarre social media fad involving cheese and babies is sweeping the internet.

The prank, being shared online with the hashtag “cheesed,” began with a man on Twitter throwing cheese at an unsuspecting baby.

Other parents started recording videos of them “cheesing” their babies and other family members.

The craze has received some push back, including from model Chrissy Teigan who tweeted: “I love a prank as much as anybody but I cannot get myself to throw cheese at my adorable, unsuspecting baby who has all the hope and trust in the world in me.”

One mom claimed that the act calmed her baby down.

