Widespread snow spread out across the morning and early afternoon left commuters dealing with slick driving conditions and school districts either canceling or delaying class throughout Massachusetts.

The latest storm was expected to drop snow across much of New England throughout Tuesday, with most of the state seeing anywhere from 3-5″ by evening time, including the greater Boston area, while the Cape and South Coast were slated to see around 1-3″ before the snow switched to rainfall later in the morning.

That snow/rain line was expected to continue moving north through the afternoon, turning snow into sleet for much of Boston by 2 p.m. before snow briefly returns for the entire region around 8 p.m.

With a Winter Weather Advisory in effect until 7 p.m., the main weather events, a combination of scattered snow showers and light snow, were expected to head out by late Tuesday night.

Cold temperatures are expected to linger across the region behind Tuesday’s storm, with low temperatures dipping well below 20 degrees by Wednesday ahead of the potential for more snow on Friday.

