Latin Kings second in command pleads guilty to racketeering, drug conspiracy charges

BOSTON (WHDH) - The former second in command of the Massachusetts section of the Latin Kings pleaded guilty to racketeering and drug conspiracy charges Tuesday.

Jorge Rodriguez, who also went by “King G,” pleaded guilty to conspiracy to conduct enterprise affairs through a pattern of racketeering activity, more commonly referred to as RICO conspiracy, and conspiracy to distribute cocaine and cocaine base, according to a release issued by U.S. Attorney Andrew Lelling.

Rodriguez was arrested and charged in December 2019, at which time he was the second in command of Massachusetts for the Latin Kings, and had held leadership positions in the New Bedford Chapter.

There, Rodriguez ran a vast cocaine base distribution network that used multi-unit apartment buildings known as “trap houses” to distribute the narcotics.

In December 2019, a federal grand jury issued an indictment alleging racketeering conspiracy, drug conspiracy and firearms charges against 62 leaders, members and associates of the Latin Kings. Rodriguez is the first defendant to plead guilty in the case.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 16, 2020.

The Latin Kings are a violent gang comprised of thousands of members across the United States.

