BOSTON (WHDH) - Fans attending the Laver Cup on Friday were required to provide proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 or negative results in order to gain entry into TD Garden.

Attendees of the tennis tournament could be seen lining the sidewalk outside the Garden on Friday evening to show staff their COVID vaccination cards. Laver Cup officials will require fans to follow additional health and safety protocols specific to the tournament happening this weekend.

The tennis tournament will serve as a test run for TD Garden’s new COVID-19 safety protocols, which officially go into effect on Sept. 30. The date alignes with the first Bruins preseason game at home against the Philadelphia Flyers.

All guests 12 years of age and older must comply with the requirement, Garden officials said.

The protocol will also be enforced at concerts and other events held inside the arena.

An original vaccination card or a digital copy of the vaccination card that can be checked against a valid ID will be accepted as proof of full vaccination.

The Garden will also accept a printout or digital copy of a negative rapid/antigen test as proof. Self-administered, at-home rapid/antigen tests will not be accepted.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)