WOBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - The Massachusetts Post Commission has suspended the law enforcement certification for a state police sergeant indicted in connection to a deadly crash in 2023.

Scott Quigley is accused of driving negligently and drunk when he crashed his unmarked cruiser head-on into a van in Woburn. A man injured in that crash later died.

Quigley faces a charge of felony motor vehicle homicide.

7NEWS obtained state police body camera video of the crash from a defense attorney in another case Quigley investigated.

That attorney alleges that Quigley’s role in this crash and how it was investigated could impact his client’s case. That trial is now on hold as a result of this.

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