LONDONDERRY, N.H. (WHDH) - The New Hampshire Attorney’s General office has identified the man who was shot and killed by police in Wednesday’s officer-involved shooting in Londonderry, New Hampshire.

Calvin Ly-Bishop, 23, of Bedford, died of gunshot wounds to the chest, according to law enforcement, and the manner of death was ruled a homicide.

The New Hampshire Attorney’s General Office says the incident began Wednesday when police were called to a Planet Fitness on Orchard View Drive in Londonderry for reports of a shot being fired. Officers responded and say no one was injured and the suspect had left the gym.

Officials say the suspect, identified as Ly-Bishop, was found nearby and was pulled over on Winding Pond Road.

Officials say initial police dispatch notes say Ly-Bishop was armed and confronted officers. During the encounter, several gunshots were fired and Ly-Bishop was struck. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The New Hampshire Attorney’s General Office says the identity of the three officers who used deadly force will be disclosed once interviews of all involved are complete in the coming days.

