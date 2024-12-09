BEVERLY, MASS. (WHDH) - A congregation of law enforcement officers lined up in Beverly Monday for the wake of a fallen Endicott College police sergeant.

The officers paid tribute to Endicott College Sgt. Jeremy Cole, 49, of Exeter, N.H., who was killed in Newbury when a wrong-way driver struck his car while he was driving home from work the night before Thanksgiving, police said.

He is remembered by friends and community members as a kind man. At a vigil last Monday, Endicott College students mourned the loss of a “bright light on campus.”

Law enforcement personnel from across Massachusetts and New Hampshire attended Cole’s wake.

Officers folded up the American flag draped over Cole’s casket and handed it to his wife. He also leaves behind four children.

A 40-year-old man is facing multiple charges, including motor vehicle homicide while operating under the influence of liquor, in connection with the deadly crash.

