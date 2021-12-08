TEWKSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Investigators were seen searching a wooded area in Tewksbury on Wednesday morning.

Video from SKY7 HD showed an excavator digging in the area of Livingston Street. Law enforcement officials with shovels in hand were also spotted assisting with the dig.

Crews are searching for evidence in connection with an “ongoing investigation,” according to the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

There is no threat to public safety, officials said.

No additional details were immediately available.

