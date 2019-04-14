Law enforcement out in force ahead of Marathon Monday

BOSTON (WHDH) - City officials have one clear message for those attending and participating in the 123rd Boston Marathon: Look out for one another.

More than 7,000 public safety officials will be spread out over the race course from Hopkinton to Boston.

“State, local and federal,” Gross said. “Your first responder family will all be here tomorrow.”

This year’s marathon marks the first time the race falls on the anniversary of the 2013 bombings.

Spectators say they are grateful for the efforts of the city to keep them safe.

“Boston police do a great job at securing the area,” former runner Sophia Tiberi said. “I think we can always just hope for the best and hope that that never happens again.”

Tiberi went on to say she hopes the community can come together to remember what happened and cross the finish line as one.

In addition to the thousands of safety officials, the race will also include security checkpoints where officers will check people for prohibited items such as coolers, backpacks, and drones.

Four state police helicopters will also be overhead as an added measure of protection.

But, officials say that in addition to all of this, it is up to the public to do their part.

“What is very important for everyone to realize is this: You are our eyes and ears as well,” Gross said. “This is our city it is our destination city. It is the 123rd running of the Boston Marathon so if you see something say something. Let’s protect our city.”

