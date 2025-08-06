NANTUCKET, MASS. (WHDH) - State and local police are responding to a reported threat on Nantucket on Tuesday night.

State police assisted Nantucket police around 7:30 p.m. in the area of 16 Main St. after a threat was received by telephone.

First responders established a cordon and cleared the area of non-essential personnel.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox