NANTUCKET, MASS. (WHDH) - State and local police are responding to a reported threat on Nantucket on Tuesday night.

State police assisted Nantucket police around 7:30 p.m. in the area of 16 Main St. after a threat was received by telephone.

First responders established a cordon and cleared the area of non-essential personnel.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)