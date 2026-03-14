(WHDH) — Law enforcement cleared an aircraft in Florida on Saturday after a bomb threat onboard, officials said.

JetBlue flight 1231 from Boston to Vero Beach was taxied to a remote area after landing so the plane could be cleared after the possible security threat.

In a statement, JetBlue said, “The safety of our customers and crewmembers is JetBlue’s first priority.”

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