Law enforcement upping patrols to encourage safe boating in Gloucester

GLOUCESTER , MASS. (WHDH) - Gloucester and Massachusetts Environmental police are upping their patrols in Gloucester this weekend to encourage responsible boating amid the coronavirus pandemic, officials said.

The Gloucester Police Harbor Patrol and Harbormaster will be patrolling the area to make sure that boaters are following the state’s reopening guidance, officials announced on Thursday.

This following reports of boating accidents and illegal activity, including under age drinking and boating under the influence, police said.

“We have seen an increase in boating accidents and collisions. The Gloucester Police Department has also received reports of underage drinking and suspected boating under the influence,” Gloucester Police Chief Edward Conley said. “We will be increasing our presence along the Annisquam River focusing on safety equipment checks, underage drinking enforcement and boating under the influence detection. We’re asking everyone to please be responsible on the water.”

Boaters and beachgoers not abiding by the rules, including not wearing face masks or practicing social distancing could be issued $300 fines, police said. ATVs will also be deployed to help with enforcement along Wingaersheek Beach.

Anyone violating the boat rafting three vessel limit could face a fine of $500.

