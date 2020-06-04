CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - With barbershops and hair salons closed for months due to the coronavirus pandemic, keeping up with unruly hair became difficult. A Cambridge-based law firm recognized this and sought out to give one person with the worst quarantine hair a year supply of haircuts.
Altman & Altman LLP awarded their grand prize to Belmont mother of two Kim Goodman, who submitted a picture of her 8-year-old son Jack with the caption, “I did this to my son! Professional help for the next year would be gratefully appreciated.”
Goodman received a year of haircuts, breaking down to two a month, from Somerville’s Str8edge Barbershop, paid for by the Altman & Altman LLP.
The firm also awarded a second entrant free twice-monthly cuts for a year thanks to an anonymous donor who matched their pledge.
Two “honorable mention” winners got smaller prize packages.
The results of the #CheckAltmanChallenge are in! Winning a year of free haircuts by @str8edgebarbershopsomervillema’s @checkmarkscuts are 🥁🥁🥁… ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ 💈 1st Place – @kimjackhenrygoodman: With all due respect to his mom (hey, at least she tried!), our top winner is this young fellow whose mother not only joined Instagram just to enter him into our challenge but also captioned her post perfectly: “I did this to my son! Professional help for the next year would be gratefully appreciated. 🤣” 💈 2nd Place – @mikenaz80: From the looks of his “pre-quarantine” photos, this guy hasn’t missed a week in the barber’s chair in years. Well done sticking to the stay-at-home order! There were a couple of honorable mentions that we simply couldn’t bypass, so we created two new prizes to make sure their post-quarantine hair pursuit gets off to the right start: 💈 @drherba: While we think your little one looks awesome with his spikes, his smile won us over so you’ll be getting 12 kid-cuts over the course of a year. 💈 @lobster.biscotti: There’s no way this guy can’t win SOMETHING with that flock-of-seagulls tribute so you’ll be getting six cuts! Thanks so much to everyone for participating and to our contest co-hosts, @checkmarkscuts & @str8edgebarbershopsomervillema! We would have loved to have more winners but our office hair budget has been exceeded for the calendar year. 😂 DM us to coordinate your prizes!
