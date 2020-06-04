CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - With barbershops and hair salons closed for months due to the coronavirus pandemic, keeping up with unruly hair became difficult. A Cambridge-based law firm recognized this and sought out to give one person with the worst quarantine hair a year supply of haircuts.

Altman & Altman LLP awarded their grand prize to Belmont mother of two Kim Goodman, who submitted a picture of her 8-year-old son Jack with the caption, “I did this to my son! Professional help for the next year would be gratefully appreciated.”

Goodman received a year of haircuts, breaking down to two a month, from Somerville’s Str8edge Barbershop, paid for by the Altman & Altman LLP.

The firm also awarded a second entrant free twice-monthly cuts for a year thanks to an anonymous donor who matched their pledge.

Two “honorable mention” winners got smaller prize packages.

