Law seeks new state guidelines for screening dyslexia

BOSTON (AP) — A new state law is designed to help public schools screen students for dyslexia and help them overcome the reading disorder.

Republican Gov. Charlie Baker has signed into law the bill that requires state education officials to draw up guidelines for helping school districts develop screening protocols for students who show signs of dyslexia or another neurological learning disability.

The measure was sponsored by Democratic Sen. Barbara L’Italien, of Andover, and Senate Republican leader Bruce Tarr, of Gloucester.

L’Italien calls it an important step toward supporting the thousands of students who often struggle in school because of difficulty with reading.

The law also calls on the state to implement recommendations from experts that would help prepare teachers to handle students with dyslexia.

