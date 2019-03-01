Lawmaker introduces 3 gun control bills in Rhode Island

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Bills that would enact stronger gun control laws in Rhode Island have been introduced in the General Assembly.

Democratic Rep. Justine Caldwell, of East Greenwich, says she has introduced three gun safety measures proposed by Democratic Gov. Gina Raimondo and Attorney General Peter Neronha.

The bills would ban the sale and possession of assault weapons and high-capacity magazines and impose a penalty for the unsafe storage of firearms.

Caldwell said in a statement Friday that the state, and nation, are “suffering a crisis of gun violence.”

Democratic Rep. James McLaughlin, an Army veteran, said Friday he opposes both the ban on assault weapons and high-capacity magazines.

McLaughlin says he won’t infringe on Second Amendment rights. The Rhode Island Second Amendment Coalition also opposes the proposed bans.

