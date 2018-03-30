Lawmaker proposes paying people to move to Rhode Island

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A Rhode Island lawmaker wants to pay people up to $10,000 to move to the nation’s smallest state.

State Rep. Carlos Tobon’s proposal, called the Qualified Family Migration to Rhode Island Act, would provide up to $10,000 to American families with at least three people and a household income of $100,000 or more per year willing to move to the Ocean State for at least a year.

There is concern that Rhode Island could lose one of its two U.S. representatives at the next census, and the political clout and potential influence over federal spending that comes with it.

The Pawtucket Democrat tells The Providence Journal the money to pay people to move to the state “is nothing compared to the money we would lose if we lose our seat.”

