Lawmaker proposes tanning booth ban for minors

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A Rhode Island lawmaker has introduced a bill banning minors from using tanning booths.

WPRI-TV reports Democratic state Rep. Mia Ackerman is sponsoring the bill, which would make tanning beds illegal for anyone under 18. She compared the tanning beds to smoking, saying it’s important to protect children from dangers that may cause cancer.

Many people testified in support of the bill Wednesday, including Cranston resident Courtney Jusino who says her use of tanning beds resulted in a skin cancer diagnosis.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the risk of getting skin cancer increases every time someone goes tanning.

