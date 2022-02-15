As the Baker administration launched its latest attempt to convince the Legislature to update the wiretapping law for the first time since 1968, Public Safety and Security Secretary Terrence Reidy and State Police Col. Chris Mason addressed the privacy concerns of opponents right off the bat, but a handful of state lawmakers said they thought Baker’s bill goes too far.

“I understand and appreciate the privacy concerns that are implicated in this discussion of electronic surveillance law. So let me first know what this bill will not change: Number one, the fact that only the attorney general’s office or the Massachusetts district attorneys can request a wiretap. And it does not change the fact that only one person can authorize a wiretap in response to such a request and that is a Superior Court judge,” Reidy said. “Lastly, it doesn’t change the fact that the high bar of exhaustion needs to be met in order to grant a request for a wiretap.”

Reidy’s comments came at the outset of a Joint Committee on the Judiciary hearing Tuesday on Gov. Charlie Baker’s bill (H 4347) to allow police to use wiretaps in certain cases that are not connected to organized crime, like cases of murder or manslaughter, rape, human trafficking, drug trafficking, the manufacturing or distribution of drugs and weapons trafficking. Current law allows for electronic surveillance only when an offense is committed “in connection with organized crime.”

Governors from both parties, attorneys general, district attorneys and state lawmakers have made numerous unsuccessful bids to update the state’s 1968 wiretapping law. Opponents see it as an unnecessary expansion of law enforcement powers.

Rep. Jay Livingstone, a former prosecutor, told Reidy and Mason that he thinks they are being “deceptive” by describing Baker’s bill as a targeted proposal that seeks to address only the most heinous of crimes.

“This, to me, is the most sweeping expansion of police authority that I’ve seen in any bill in the nine years I’ve been in the Legislature and describing it as incredibly targeted or only involving heinous crimes, I don’t think that’s accurate,” Livingstone said.

Reps. Chynah Tyler and Brandy Fluker Oakley also expressed concerns with the proposal Tuesday and said they wanted more information from the Baker administration. Sen. John Velis was scheduled to testify in support of the bill during Tuesday’s hearing.

