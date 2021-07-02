NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (AP) — The victim of a hit-and-run in Connecticut has been identified as Henryk Gudelski, an avid marathon runner from New Britain.

Authorities said the 17-year-old driver of the stolen car that hit Gudelski was captured on camera fleeing the scene and was later arrested, and another teenager believed to be involved has not been apprehended, WTNH-TV reported.

The teens allegedly stole the car and were speeding away from a man whose wallet they stole.

The 53-year-old Gudelski completed 40 marathons including ones in Poland and Stockholm and was training for his 41st when he was killed.

New Britain Mayor Erin Stewart said that Gudelski’s death was a tragedy and said the community wants answers on how this happened.

“Everybody’s just in shock. How do you get arrested 13 times and not have any consequences, and then you kill someone?” Stewart said of the 17-year-old suspect.

Republican lawmakers have called for a bipartisan bill to strengthen juvenile justice laws.

“This truly is a tragedy not just for the families involved but for the whole state of Connecticut that this legislature, the Democrats were that tone-deaf to this issue,” Republican House Minority Leader Vin Candelora said.

Police Chief Chris Chute said that the death should have never happened and that the juvenile justice system failed the community.

The Democratic House Speaker Matt Ritter said that the issue is complicated.

“The problem is you have a couple hundred kids causing the vast majority of the problem … the number of cars they are stealing has increased because the opportunities have increased,” Ritter said.

(Copyright (c) 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)