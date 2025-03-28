SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Lawmakers are demanding answers about the Tufts graduate student who was detained by federal immigration agents earlier this week.

Rumeysa Ozturk, 30, is being held at an ICE detention center in Louisiana. In a new filing, her attorneys claim the arrest violates the First and Fifth Amendments.

Massachusetts Sen. Ed Markey, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders were just a few of the dozens of lawmakers who signed a letter seeking answers about her arrest and calling for full due process.

Absent compelling evidence justifying her detention and the revocation of her status, we call for Ozturk’s release and the restoration of her visa,” the letter read.

Markey, along with Ozturk’s lawyers, are arguing for her to be returned to Massachusetts.

Ozturk, a student visa holder, was picked up by federal agents near her home in Somerville Tuesday.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio says he pulled Ozturk’s visa and hundreds of others for “tearing up” local college campuses. Ozturk co-authored a pro-Palestinian op-ed during protests on campus last year.

In new court paperwork filed Friday, Ozturk’s lawyers say she suffered an asthma attack while being transferred to an immigration facility in Louisiana.

The lawyers say they believe she was transferred after a Massachusetts federal judge said she shouldn’t be moved out of the state.

Read the full letter from lawmakers here.

