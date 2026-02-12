NORWOOD, MASS. (WHDH) - Massachusetts lawmakers met at the State House Thursday to discuss whether the state will take control of Norwood Hospital by eminent domain. The building was destroyed in devastating flooding in 2020, then abandoned while being rebuit in 2024.

Lawmakers said they want to see the construction finished and patients admited again, but for that to happen they argue the state must take over.

The hospital flooded in June, 2020 during a storm. Video captured floodwaters rushing through the basement doors. All patients had to be immediately evacuated; the evacuation taking place in the dark because the water knocked out the backup generator. The hospital closed indefinitely because of the damage.

Efforts to rebuild halted in 2024 when Steward Health Care, which owns the hospital, filed for bankruptcy. The hospital’s license was revoked soon after.

Lawmakers are now trying to pass an eminent domain bill, as they have done with other Steward properties, which would allow the state to take over the property.

Congressman Stephen Lynch said passing the bill is a necessary move.

“Firefighters are sitting in traffic with people who have had a heart attack in Norwood trying to get them to Brockton or Boston. We can’t continue to work this way,” said Lynch. “We got a chance right now that we pass this bill, we got skilled operators who are looking to come in and operate a non-for profit hospital they way it should be, and providing excellent care to all the people. There are about 250,000 people that relied upon Norwood Hospital.”

Lynch said it has been five years too long when it comes to negotiations over the property, and they will move forward with the proceedings.

The hospital is currently only 25 percent complete.

