(WHDH) – Lawmakers, friends, and family members of Barbara Bush took to social media Tuesday to honor the former first lady after she died at the age of 92.

.@FLOTUS Melania and I join the Nation in celebrating the life of Barbara Bush: pic.twitter.com/4NzyjxqAFM — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 18, 2018

Our statement on the passing of Former First Lady Barbara Bush: pic.twitter.com/MhTVYCL9Nj — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) April 18, 2018

Barbara raised a family of service & character, stood by her beloved husband in the best & worst of times, and spoke her convictions with courage & passion. The great First Lady of our times. Ann and I will profoundly miss her friendship, her compassion, & the twinkle of her eye. — Mitt Romney (@MittRomney) April 17, 2018

With compassion and grace, Barbara Bush inspired generations of Americans. My deepest condolences go to President George H.W. Bush and her entire family. — Rep. Joe Kennedy III (@RepJoeKennedy) April 18, 2018

We’re honored to have known former first lady Barbara Bush. Our hearts go out to the entire Bush family. pic.twitter.com/H6LV2EUEWE — Red Sox (@RedSox) April 18, 2018

Barbara Bush was a remarkable woman. She had grit & grace, brains & beauty. She was fierce & feisty in support of her family & friends, her country & her causes. She showed us what an honest, vibrant, full life looks like. Hillary and I mourn her passing and bless her memory. — Bill Clinton (@BillClinton) April 17, 2018

Devoted mother, loving wife, beloved leader. Barbara Bush was a woman of unique American grace and integrity. She was devoted to the nation, and we loved her in return. We grieve for the Bush family and offer our prayers and condolences. — Ed Markey (@SenMarkey) April 18, 2018

We're saddened by the loss of former First Lady Barbara Bush. In her honor, here's a pic of her and former President George H.W. Bush calling astronauts in space from Mission Control in Houston during Space Shuttle mission STS-120 & @Space_Station Expedition 16 in 2007 pic.twitter.com/MMePwSBLHa — NASA (@NASA) April 18, 2018

I had the chance to meet former First Lady Barbara Bush on several occasions & also watched her interact with rooms full of people. Tons of grace & charm. Thank you for your service to our country. RIP. — Charlie Baker (@CharlieBakerMA) April 18, 2018

We're sorry to learn of the passing of Barbara Bush. Thank you for caring about our community. Thank you for patrolling Kennebunk Beach for so many years! This one was taken moments ago for you… pic.twitter.com/MasR9o0zQk — Kennebunk Police (@Kennebunkpolice) April 18, 2018

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)